Benzino has found that someone else has crossed a line. After saying Shauna Brooks did the same, and threatening her, Benzino is back to once again attack 50 Cent. In the middle of Benzino’s beef with his daughter Coi Leray, 50 Cent offered Leray a chance to star in one of his TV shows, which elated the young star. “GLG!!!! LETS GOOOOOOO” Coi Leray wrote.

But Benzino isn’t here for any of that, writing, “Hey RATMAN aka 59 I appreciate u putting my Coi on but does she know you and STARS ain’t been seeing eye to eye lately.”

Benzino added, “Well I just got my hands on a federal lawsuit saying that the ‘BMF’ trademark isn’t yours & knew about it & never told Meech or STARS. Big mistake you dummy.”

“Your dumb ass made the decisions not to tell anyone because you already invested too much. I’ll be releasing the entire lawsuit real soon, but I’m gonna let u marinate for sec before I stick a fork in you.” – Benzino

Benzino would close his rant of now-deleted tweets by telling 50 he crossed a line.

“You crossed a line with my kid but that’s ok, she’ll have to live with the decision she made to go against her father to deal with the opps. Everyone who is a real person will recognize her disloyalty and it will be her downfall. Smh, people who sell their souls always regret it”

Benzino recently had words for 50 Cent on his new single “Zino Vs. The Planet,” which you can hear below.