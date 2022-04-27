On April 28th, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. EST, GRAMMY Award-winning singer Burna Boy will live stream his sold-out “One Night In Space” event at New York’s famous Madison Square Garden, only on YouTube. Burna Boy has also stated that a unique limited line of merchandise would be available to commemorate the historic occasion since he will be the first Nigerian musician to ever headline the world-famous arena.

Attendees at Madison Square Garden as well as Livestream watchers will be able to purchase the NYC-themed goods. Burna’s explosive energy is mixed with the authentic spirit of New York City in the elements and themes of the compositions. Beginning at 6:00pm EST on Thursday, April 28th, the online pieces will be available through Burna Boy’s webstore. Shirts, hats, hoodies, crewnecks, and tote bags are among the limited-edition goods, with prices ranging from $25 to $100.

Burna Boy’s sold-out debut at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, electrifying performances at the 2021 Global Citizen Festival and The Governor’s Ball, as well as sold-out international shows at London’s O2 Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, and other venues around the world as part of his 2021 Space Drift tour, are among the highlights of his 2021 Space Drift tour.

You can see the merch pieces below.