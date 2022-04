Chris Brown and Lil Baby both have big summers planned. With new music currently released and more on the way, the two will partner for the One of Them Ones joint Tour.

The 27-city North American tour, presented by Rolling Loud, takes off on July 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will stop in New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles before ending on August 27 in Las Vegas.

You can see the full run of shows below. Tickets are on sale this Thursday.

