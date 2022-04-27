DaBaby on the Public’s Response to Never-Before-Seen Wal-Mart Shooting Video: “Media Got They A** Brainwashed”

DaBaby on the Public’s Response to Never-Before-Seen Wal-Mart Shooting Video: “Media Got They A** Brainwashed”

The week started off rough for DaBaby. Rolling Stone published a lengthy report about the 2018 shooting at a Wal-Mart where Dababy took the life of a man named Jaylin Craig. The report was equipped with never-before-seen security footage. DaBaby often reflected on the event as an act of self-defense and stated he was attacked. The video shows DaBaby as the aggressor of the incident and the man was reportedly a fan.

After the video and report made the Monday morning rounds, DaBaby used a tweet from Hot 97 legend Ebro Darden to get his point across. “Why are people acting like the 2018 video of Da Baby’s Walmart incident wasn’t already seen by Walmart, The Police and the courts?” Ebro wrote.

DaBaby retweeted the message and added, “Cuz the media got they a– brainwashed.”

Advertisement

You can see the video and tweet below. The entire Rolling Stone piece can be read here.

Cuz the media got they ass brainwashed https://t.co/CIPgIcfypW — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) April 25, 2022