Several reports have confirmed that legendary UK Hip Hop DJ Tim Westwood is facing sexual misconduct allegations from seven women, all of whom are Black. Two of the women claim that Westwood used his status in the music industry in order to make sexual advances towards them.

A BBC Three documentary about Westwood titled Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power chronicles the allegations made against Westwood, with numerous women saying that he used his name to normalize unwanted sexual behavior. Four of the women even claimed that Westwood inappropriately touched them at music events.

With allegations going back as far as 1992 and as recent as 2017, the Black women who came forward with their story in Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power say that they were hesitant to make their claims public because of the fear that their allegations would be dismissed because of their race.

Westwood’s rep told UK’s The Guardian that the accusations against him were totally false and “Any suggestion that he acts, or has acted, in the way described would be false and seriously defamatory.”

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.