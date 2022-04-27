Lil Nas X has announced he will head out on his first-ever tour. Dubbed the Long Live Montero tour, Lil Nas X will make visits to Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and more.

The Lil Nas X Long Live Montero tour will be the first to use Cash App to offer a unique ticket presale. New and existing Cash App Cash Cardholders can unlock the presale and purchase tickets by entering the first 9 numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the transaction using their Cash Card beginning Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m. local time. New users can join up for a free Cash Card and download the Cash App.

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 29th at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets for the European dates will go on sale on Friday, May 6th at 10 a.m. local time. Visit longlivemontero.com for tickets and more information.

The eagerly awaited tour will introduce fans to Lil Nas X’s world and celebrate the huge success of his critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated debut album Montero. The 4x Platinum hit single “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow, which went on to reach #1 at Top 40 radio and #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, is included on the certified Platinum album. “That’s What I Want,” the album’s third Platinum single, recently earned Nas’ third consecutive Top 40 radio hit.

You can see all the dates for the North American and European tours below.

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero North American Tour Dates:

Tue Sep 06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Sat Sep 10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sun Sep 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Sep 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sun Sep 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mon Oct 03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue Oct 04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

Tue Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero European Tour Dates:

Tue Nov 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Wed Nov 09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle

Thu Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

Sat Nov 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Mon Nov 14 – Paris, France – Zenith

Tue Nov 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12

Thu Nov 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club