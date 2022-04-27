A few weeks ago, a white reporter complained about Black artists at the CMT awards show.

“There were so many Black people there,” Patrick Howley said. “Sorry to say, but so many Black celebrities who have nothing to do with country music and it’s, like, why?”

“No disrespect to the funky brothers,” he continued. “I love Earth Wind and Fire, Run DMC, etc. But country music’s different… It’s not Wakanda.”

Advertisement

He also criticized Anthony Mackie for hosting. “I don’t know who this Black guy who’s hosting it. It’s supposed to be country music. No offense. I mean, y’all have hip-hop and basketball… Just fly with your flock, bro.”

In a classy clapback, r&b legend Monica reposted The Source’s story on her Instagram page and responded to critics.

I’ve never been more motivated.. Patrick Howley, although your feelings are likely shared by some, it’s NOT by the masses! I have an all star LEGENDARY team of true country artist that are currently working with me that would beg to differ ! Because of the genuine hearts of @lesliefram1 & @cmt … I shared the stage w/ @jimmieallen & @littlebigtown …This was the first of many times that you will see me! I see You caught that my skin is melanated, but you missed that it was tough! I’m rooted in the word & built to last ! See you soon, or should I say “Welcome to Wakanda” gracefully bows w/ @anthonymackie

“OPEN ROADS COMING SOON” MDA

CLICK HERE to see Monica’s reponse.