Last night, on Monday, April 25, Hennessy hosted a PRIVATE Black Tie Celebration for the opening of Brooklyn Chop House, Times Square (253 W 47th St., New York, NY 10036). Mary J. Blige, D Nice, Fat Joe, Joe Budden, Angie Martinez, Styles P, and others were on hand to celebrate and toast Brooklyn Chop House’s newest venture, a 25,000 square feet facility in Times Square.


Thanks to Owners Don Pooh, Robert Cummins, and Dave Thomas, as well as Director of Operations Stratis Morfogen, who brought everyone together who has supported Brooklyn Chop House throughout the years now aiding in the economic recovery of Times Square, NYC, the music industry’s elite, were out in full effect last night Monday, 4/25/22 at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square.

“Brooklyn Chophouse is a brand we created that has become the hottest new Steakhouse concepts fused with our creative Asian Culinary experience that our patrons have come to love over the years,” said Don Pooh. “Our Times Square flagship will be a must-visit location for New Yorkers and tourists from all around the globe to experience! Coming to a major city near you in 23.”

“As a child born and raised in Brooklyn walking the streets of Times Square, the big apple was a real treat,” said David Thomas. “Brooklyn Chophouse buried its roots on Nassau street but to have a space in Times Square is a major accomplishment. It’s surreal at times. A real dream came true. I, David Thomas, own a piece of New York.”

Brooklyn Chop House is the first restaurant in the United States to blend Beijing-style Chinese cuisine with an American steakhouse known for its dim sum and chops, serving everything from homemade dumplings and noodles to 35-day dry-aged prime steaks and double thick-cut chops.

You can see images from the event below.

Photos for Getty Images – Bennett Raglin