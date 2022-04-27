In 2022, Rolling Loud will hold its first-ever festival in Canada and its fourth festival in four different nations. The Rolling Loud Toronto festival, which will be held in the most multiculturally varied city in North America, will feature headliners Future, WizKid, and Dave and a list of ultra-talented artists from around the world. On September 9th-11th, 2022, Rolling Loud Toronto will make its debut at Ontario Place, a beautiful venue on the beaches of Lake Ontario with views of the famed Toronto cityscape. On Friday, April 29th, at noon ET, tickets for Rolling Loud Toronto will go on sale.

Rolling Loud selected its most diversified and wide-ranging North American bill to date for its debut Canadian festival. Aside from the headliners, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Roddy Ricch, Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoody, as well as Canadian rap titans like NAV, Belly, and Pressa, and UK top men like Skepta, Central Cee, and AJ Tracey, will perform at Rolling Loud Toronto. Like other Rolling Loud events, the forthcoming event will feature some of the biggest growing stars in rap, like Lil Tecca, BIA, Ski Mask The Slump God, and many others.

You can see the full lineup for the Toronto edition of Rolling Loud below and grab tickets here.

