From projected NBA champions to a first-round sweep, the Brooklyn Nets season is over. The Boston Celtics swept the Nets in 4 games in the NBA playoffs first round. The Nets were the only team to be swept in the first round of the playoffs. Here are three reasons why the Nets are off to Cancun.

Lack Of Chemistry

The Net’s lack of playing time together finally showed its ugly head going up against a Celtics core that has been playing ball together for several years. The Nets were without Kyrie Irving for most of the season at home, and Kevin Durant missed significant time with a knee injury. The two All-Stars didn’t get time to gel much this season.

Advertisement

James Harden Factor

Midway last season, the Nets formed a big three by acquiring Harden, who, midway through this season, already had a change of heart that led him to Philadelphia. To first get Harden, the Nets had to give up many assets for him, and when they traded him, they were stuck with a disgruntled Ben Simmons.

Lack Of Size

The Nets are a small team, and the Celtics took every advantage of it. The Celtics outrebounded the Nets, bullied the Nets, and out-hustled the Nets for four straight games. Durant and Irving were harassed and contested on every possession, and many turnovers both stars had shown.