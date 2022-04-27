The Chicago Bulls may be down their star guard as they attempt to hold off playoff elimination in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks. According to ESPN, Zach Lavine is questionable for the game as he has entered NBA’s health and safety protocols. The protocols signal Lavine has come in contact with someone who has or is infected with COVID-19.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan told the media that Lavine was not feeling his best and would not travel to the game. He would undergo more testing.

“I mean, it sucks,” DeMar DeRozan said. “Before basketball, more than anything, health-wise, it just sucks. … First and foremost is for him, and second of all, us not having him. Him missing a full opportunity of playing in a playoff series.”

DeRozan added, “”He was more frustrated than anything, honestly.”

The Bulls may also be without Alex Caruso who entered concussion protocols after a blow to the head by Javon Carter in the first half of Game 4. Bulls and Bucks tip-off on Wednesday on TNT.