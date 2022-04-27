The pioneering Tupac Shakur Wake Me When I’m Free exhibit in Los Angeles has been extended through the summer of 2022 due to great demand. The Shakur Estate-sponsored exhibit, which debuted in January and is set to close on May 1 in Los Angeles, has received a slew of excellent reviews.

For the balance of the show’s run in Los Angeles, the exhibit has announced a new campaign to open its doors to children, offering free tickets to any public school group (grade school, middle school, high school) and their chaperones.

Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho of the Los Angeles Unified School District toured the museum experience with more than 70 kids from around the district to kick off the program. Following the tour, Superintendent Carvalho, the exhibit’s Creative Director Jeremy Hodges, and Rob Light (Head of Worldwide Music, Partner & Managing Director of entertainment and sports firm CAA) engaged students in a debate.

“Inspired, powerful, meaningful: These are just a few of the words our students used to describe the exhibit Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free after our visit,” Superintendent Carvalho said. “These students joined our test pilot for the Los Angeles Unified Cultural Arts Passport, a new program to provide all students with access to arts and cultural enrichment. I’m thrilled that the exhibit will extend its offer of free tickets to all public school student groups to visit and learn about Tupac Shakur’s life and legacy.”

WMWIF is a 20,000 square foot curated facility akin to a contemporary art museum that presents Shakur’s music, poetry, and never-before-seen artifacts in a museum-like setting. Guests move through a variety of surround sound environments, each filled in technological curiosities. WMWIF ponders the larger implications of his activism, music, and revolutionary art. As they travel through his unusual life, the audience is taught and enlightened through a maze of emotions.

WMWIF is a museum experience sanctioned by the Assata Shakur Estate, and it was created in collaboration with Round Room Live, CAA, Universal Music Group, and Kinfolk Management + Media. Nwaka Onwusa, Chief Curator and Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and award-winning Creative Director Jeremy Hodges and his firm, Project Art Collective, are leading WMWIF.