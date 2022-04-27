Due to popular demand, the groundbreaking Tupac Shakur Wake Me When I’m Free exhibit has extended its dates in Los Angeles through Summer of 2022. Originally launched in January and scheduled to finish its Los Angeles run on May 1, the Shakur Estate-sanctioned exhibit has seen a slate of positive reviews and endorsements from celebrities, press and fans alike.

The exhibit has also announced a new initiative to open its doors to students, offering free tickets to any public school groups (grade school, middle school, high school) and their chaperones for the remainder of the exhibit’s time in Los Angeles. Visits must be scheduled in advance with the exhibit, more info here. To kick off the initiative, Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho visited the museum experience with more than 70 students from across the district. Superintendent Carvalho, the exhibit’s Creative Director Jeremy Hodges, and Rob Light (Head of Worldwide Music, Partner & Managing Director of entertainment and sports agency CAA) participated in a discussion with students following the tour.

“Inspired, powerful, meaningful: These are just a few of the words our students used to describe the exhibit Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free after our visit,” Superintendent Carvalho said. “These students joined our test pilot for the Los Angeles Unified Cultural Arts Passport, a new program to provide all students with access to arts and cultural enrichment. I’m thrilled that the exhibit will extend its offer of free tickets to all public school student groups to visit and learn about Tupac Shakur’s life and legacy.”

Part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience, WMWIF showcases Shakur’s music, poetry and never before seen artifacts in a 20,000 square foot curated space akin to a contemporary art museum. Guests transition through a myriad of surround sound spaces, rich with rarities embedded in technology. WMWIF delves into the greater meaning of his activism, music, and revolutionary art. The attendees are educated and enlightened through a labyrinth of emotions as they take this journey through his extraordinary life.