Armani Caesar is ready to usher in the sequel to her 2020 Griselda debut The Liz. Ahead of giving more details for The Liz 2, Caesar is ushering in #ARMANISZN with the new freestyle “Poker Night.”

Since the release of The Liz, Armani has appeared on Westside Gunn’s Flygod Is An Awesome God 2 (“Lil Cease”), Gunn’s Shady Records debut Who Made The Sunshine (“Liz Loves Luger” & “98 Sabers” Feat Conway The Machine & Benny The Butcher) and #HWH8 (“Forest Lawn” which also featured 2 Chainz), Conway The Machine’s From King To A GOD (“Anza”), Griselda’s Conflicted soundtrack and more.

You can revisit The Liz here.

