Lil Durk was the target of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s trolling, but this time, it wasn’t the OTF boss that was on the receiving end of his antics. Well, not exactly.

6ix9ine took his trolling one step further and found Lil Durk’s doppelgagger Perkio and draped him with a jacket with the late King Von’s image on the back of it. Perkio looked really scared and uncomfortable when the jacket was placed on his shoulders and even takes off the jacket as Tekashi takes his attention off the lookalike.

The TikTok star was caught out there alongside the “fake Drake”, who he has been hitting the club with and making viral videos with.

Even better, both lookalikes have the blessings of both Durk and Drake.