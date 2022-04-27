According to a recent report from SayCheese TV, YMCMB artist Mellow Rackz was beaten and pistol-whipped after meeting up with a guy in Los Angeles for a date.

The report says that Rackz and her security team were ambushed, with the robbers taking Rackz’ jewelry and purse. The report does not state specifics of the incident, such as the extent of her injuries.

Lat year, Weezy welcomed Rackz to Young Money with a party LIV Miami, where Mack Maine gifted the 20-year-old rapper with $100,000 in cash. Mellow Rackz was also given a Young Money chain before Wayne’s verse on “Seeing Green” played in the club.

TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.