Allen Iverson’s 54-point game is set to be immortalized in the classic silhouette of the Reebok Answer IV. Dubbed the Answer IV “54” points, the new sneaker will be released at Reebok.com and select retailers.

Allen Iverson would put on an amazing game-high 54-point scoring outburst – one of the best of his legendary career – to lead his Philadelphia team to an unexpected 107-104 playoff win on January 6, 2001, while wearing this particular white/grey Answer IV.

The white/grey Answer IV “54 Points” returns for the first time since that season, complete with an OG quality leather upper, reflective highlights, zipper shroud, and original tattoo graphic sockliner.

You can see the sneaker below.

Reebok’s Answer IV “54 Points” (GX6234, $150) is available beginning May 6 from Reebok.com and select retailers.