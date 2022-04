If you looking for a caterer, don’t call Fabolous. The rapper is exquisite with the bars but can only hold down himself in the kitchen. Loso hit Instagram and told his followers he “Decided to try to cook something” and showed a bag of Top Ramen, frozen mixed vegetables, and salmon. The food didn’t come out like Saweetie’s, thankfully, but it still leaves room for jokes online.

What y’all think of Fabolous’ STRUGGLE MEAL though?! 🤔🔥👀 Would y’all try this?!

•

📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/kPcVk1UzE0 — 935 KDAY (@935KDAY) April 27, 2022

What do you think of his struggle meal?