As previously reported and to the surprise of many, Chopper of MTV’s Making The Band was charged with sex trafficking after trying to solicit a female undercover officer in Las Vegas to come join his “stable”. Now, the official mugshot of Chopper’s arrest.

Chopper, whose real name is Kevin Barnes and uses the alias Rodney Hill, was detained in Maryland, but was extradited to Las Vegas. According to jail records, Barnes was released on his own recognizance and will appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing on May 10.

Stay tuned for updates.

Advertisement