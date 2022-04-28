EMPIRE’s Founder & CEO Ghazi congratulates and awards multi-platinum Atlanta-based musician and entrepreneur, Money Man, with an RIAA-certified Gold plaque for smash track “LLC” featuring Moneybagg Yo. The song appears on Ghazi’s latest crypto-themed album Blockchain, which was released by Black Circle and EMPIRE and executive produced by Ghazi.

Money Man is now on tour in the United States, stopping in Atlanta, Memphis, Cleveland, Detroit, and Chicago.

Before his album dropped, Money Man already changed record deals as we know it. The rapper recently received his entire 7-figure advance in Bitcoin via Cash App from EMPIRE’s Founder & CEO Ghazi. You can hear the album in full below.

