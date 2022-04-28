Pusha T dropped off “Neck & Wrist” ahead of his It’s Almost Dry album. Speaking with Swaggy Sie at Sirius XM, King Push laid down what he believes is a fact, “Hov, to me…he’s the best rapper, like, just period.” And that’s coming from a real spitter.

King Push would go on to detail how their latest collaboration came about. “I’ll basically just write the verse, lay the hook down, I do everything and just send it to him with a space open. He’ll hit back, and this particular time he was like, ‘Man, what you want me to say to this, man? You going crazy.”

Pusha had a simple response to one of his fellow best coke rappers ever: “Just turn it up.”

Advertisement

Pusha T would reveal that he only pushes the JAY-Z button and sends a single for a feature when he feels like there is nothing more for him to say on the song. He admits it’s other good rappers to contribute but with Hov, “I can’t say what he says.”

If you have yet to hear their Pharrell-produced collaboration, you can dive into “Neck & Wrist” below.