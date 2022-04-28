When you have one of the most discussed beef in Hip-Hop history, you will be asked about it for years to come. For Pusha T, many questions he received during his It’s Almost Dry press run have turned to Drake. Drizzy and Pusha’s close friend Kanye West have patched things up but don’t look toward King Push being open to hopping on a track.

During a conversation with Sirius XM Shade 45, Pusha T said he has no ambition to make it happen. “I thought that was really good for them,” said Pusha. “I thought that was good for them. I think they have this thing where they sort of need to co-exist. Those two need to co-exist in their world and play within where they at.”

But as for a song, “Nah! No, I’m cool on all of that. I know the song I want to make, I know the people I wanna work with, and it ain’t that. I want Ye to produce it, but other than that, I definitely don’t wanna do a record.”

