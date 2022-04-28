When A$AP Rocky returned from his baecation with Rihanna, his private jet was met with officers who came to arrest the rapper for shooting a man in November 2021. After the arrest, one of Rocky’s neighbors caught police using a ram to push through Rocky’s gate and execute a search warrant.

The neighbor described Rocky as one of the best in the area and thought the show of force was unnecessary. Today, a report emerged about what was found inside A$AP’s home. According to TMZ, police recovered multiple guns from the rapper’s home, but at this moment, none of the weapons can be associated with the alleged crime. Law enforcement detailed the detectives will use ballistic tests to determine if Rocky did shoot the man.

In addition to the ballistic tests, officers will search the background of the firearms to see how they were obtained and their origins.

Rocky was arrested at LAX last week after he returned from Barbados. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The incident reportedly resulted in a hand graze.