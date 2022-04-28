Pollen Presents, a leading technology business, has announced that it will once again collaborate with J Balvin, reggaeton’s international ambassador. Following the success of the sold-out edition in 2021, NEON will return to Punta Cana from December 7 to 11, 2022 for a spectacular all-inclusive getaway with Balvin and his friends in paradise.

J Balvin and Pollen Presents have been announcing NEON events in various venues across the world since 2021. Three sold-out weekends in Las Vegas, a sold-out edition of Punta Cana, and planned experiences in Ibiza and Cancun, for example, have all brought together top Latin musicians while presenting guests with a unique combination of activities.

Aside from J Balvin, attendees will be treated to performances by Anitta, Panamanian singer Sech, Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Jowell Y Randy, American reggaeton singer De La Ghetto, Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter engo Flow, and more, including Blessd, Ryan Castro, Trueno, Alex Sensation, La Gabi, Agudelo888, DJ Bash, Robi, and a special closing

Guests can participate in pool parties, beachside live shows, headline performances by prominent Latin singers, like J Balvin, wellness activities, dancing workshops, friendly sports tournaments, local excursions, and more during the event.

Packages for the much-anticipated event will feature a selection of all-inclusive accommodation options with delicious food and drink. When purchasing experience packages, guests can choose from prominent hotels in the area such as Meliá Caribe Beach Resort, Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort, and Paradisus Grand Cana.

In addition to the activities included in the experience, guests can enjoy local activities such as snorkeling expeditions, relaxing beaches (such as Macao Beach, Bavaro Beach, and Bahia de las Aguilas), exploring Los Haitises National Park, surfing, hiking, scuba diving, and visiting nearby waterfalls.

For more information about the experience, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, visit Pollen’s website to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news.