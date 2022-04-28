Kayvon Thibodeaux is a dynamic player who generates buzz both on and off the football field. In a new BEATS commercial, Thibodeaux reflects on his path to the NFL as he prepares for the most crucial day of his career.

The commercial, which is set against the backdrop of Thibodeaux’s hometown of South Los Angeles, shows a focused Thibodeaux preparing for his next chapter in football. Shawnta Loice, Thibodeaux’s mother, tells us that his limitless potential and fierce spirit are a result of their family’s religion. “Kayvon Thibodeaux—the football player—he didn’t just arrive from nowhere. We put a lot of prayer into that boy…” Loice said on the spot.



Thibodeaux works out to an unreleased song by Sean “Diddy” Combs, delivers, “All I am is a man with ambition to be the best…sometimes you’ve got to go through the dark to manifest…” Thibodeaux’s story of tenacity, dedication, and faith is brought to life by Combs’ exquisite lyrics.

Combs’ return to music and a new creative chapter in his career and personal life is marked by the campaign. You can hear the new single in the “Made in LA” add featuring Thibodeaux below.

