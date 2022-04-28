An 0 must go.

Undefeated WBO junior lightweight titlist Shakur Stevenson (17-0), one of the best pound-4-pound boxers in the world and self-proclaimed “smartest boxer in the sport,” faces his biggest challenge yet this Saturday night (April 30) when he fights WBC champ Oscar Valdez (30-0) to unify the super featherweight titles in Madison Square Garden.

After capturing the WBO title following a dominating TKO victory over former champ Jamel Herring last October. Stevenson, 24, not only puts his title on the line but also his undefeated streak against Valdez – who is also undefeated and eager to erase his past cheating allegations behind him. The unification bout is a career-defining fight for both fighters.

The Source’s Bryson “Boom” Paul spoke with the Newark, New Jersey native during fight week, discussing training for Oscar Valdez, who he’s listening to right now, being a new first-time father, the importance of trailblazing a path in boxing that the future will follow, women’s boxing, and so much more.

Watch the full interview above.

Stevenson, the two-weight world champion, welcomed a daughter last December with girlfriend Michelle Ragston, also known as recording artist Young Lyric. The Top Rank boxer has been identified as the future pound-4-pound by various co-signs, which includes Terrence “Bud” Crawford – who is currently ranked #4 overall in boxing. Shakur Stevenson is a Southpaw and heads into Saturday night a 5 to 1 favorite over Valdez.

Can’t wait to meet my Daughter ❤️ 🌏 Waddup World @Lyrikkal pic.twitter.com/Z3NPCPGQgo — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) October 17, 2021

Stevenson-Valdez, plus a full supporting undercard, will be broadcast on ESPN, beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT. The show will also air on Sky Sports in the U.K.

Watch the full interview above and check out the Stevenson-Valdez preview “Blood, Sweat and Tears: Valdez vs. Stevenson” below.