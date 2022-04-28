Director Matt Reeves has begun writing a sequel to The Batman, which he and Dylan Clark will also produce, according to Warner Bros. Pictures. The announcement comes after the current film’s global box office total surpassed $750 million. Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, and Reeves, who joined Emmerich onstage during his opening remarks at the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, made the announcement today.

HBO Max has announced a new series starring Colin Farrell as The Penguin, which is based on the world created by The Batman. On the new animated series “Batman: Caped Crusader,” Reeves is reuniting with J.J. Abrams and DC world veteran Bruce Timm. The massively popular “Planet of the Apes” franchise, the acclaimed fantasy horror picture “Let Me In,” and the sci-fi horror smash “Cloverfield” is among the filmmaker’s previous projects. Reeves’ other credits include “Felicity,” a famous TV show he co-created with Abrams, as well as “Ordinary Joe,” “Lift,” “Mother/Android,” “Away,” “Tales from the Loop,” and “The Passage,” among others.

According to Deadline, to date, The Batman has pulled in $750 million worldwide and had 4.1 million first-day viewers on HBO MAX.

