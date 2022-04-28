French Montana has dipped back into his They Got Amnesia bag to release the video for “Mopstick.” French is joined by Kodak Black as they take a boat through the marsh to provide a video to this banger.

Back in December, French Montana made his return, releasing his new album They Got Amnesia.

Features on the album include John Legend, Rick Ross, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Fabolous, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, Latto, Lil Tjay and Moneybagg Yo.

“This album reflects my personal journey, so it’s the most special for me,” says French Montana. “God gave me another chance at life and this music healed me. I’m grateful to my collaborators and my fans for supporting me. I had to remind ‘em, ‘cause you know THEY GOT AMNESIA!”