Pusha T appeared on SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation to promote his latest project It’s Almost Dry: Pharrell vs.Ye.

During his conversation with SiriusXM’s Swaggy Sie, Pusha T discussed why he believes Jay-Z is the best rapper and more.

“Hov, to me… he’s the best rapper, like just period. So when I reach out to him about a record, I feel like he sort of knows that, like, you know I’m not reaching out to him about no bullshit… I must really think that this is like, a joint… something that’s gonna add to the great legacy that he has.”

He continued, “I’ll basically just write the verse, lay the hook down, I do everything and just send it to him with a space open… He’ll hit back, and this particular time he was like, ‘Man, what you want me to say to this man? You going crazy!’ And I was like, ‘Man, just, you know, turn it up like…’ I only send records to him when I feel like there’s more needed to the record and there’s nothing else I can really say to it. Where he’s made it in his career and in his life he can always add an uptick to the record. I can’t say what he says.”

