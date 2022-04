With It’s Almost Dry bringing Cokechella to your headphones, Pusha T has released the new video for the banger “Call My Bluff.”

In the new video, a car pulls up on a tied-up man who is trying to scurry away. In a cut scene, King Push is eating dinner with the white elite before transitioning to where the body is being dealt with. “I can send some niggas round there right now, 1-800-Call-My-Bluff,” Push raps. He ain’t lying.

Check out the full video below.

