If there was a poll, most people would say that Tekashi 6ix9ine is the most hated rapper in Hip Hop and it was proven last night when the Brooklyn rapper was sucker punched by by a 69 hater as he was leaving a Miami hot spot.

Tekashi did a walk through and performed one song from behind the DJ booth before leaving the Pilos Tacos Tequilla Garden in Miami. As his security made a clearance for the former Bloods-affiliated rapper, someone who apparently didn’t like the performance, took a swing at 6ix9ine, which connected to the back of his shoulder. Tekashi seemed unfazed by the attack and was even seen signing autographs outside of the club.

As for the Tekashi hater, he took off after taking his swing and hasn’t been heard from since.

Advertisement