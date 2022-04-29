Action Bronson has released a new album, Cocodrillo Turbo, as well as an eleven-minute short film, Spirit Crocodile, through Loma Vista Recordings. The short film, directed by Jason Goldwatch, delves into the essence of the Cocodrillo Turbo and why the reptile is crucial to Bronsolino’s technique. As music from the album serves as a soundtrack, the images and film are viewed through the prism of psychedelia.

READ MORE: Action Bronson Talks Venturing to the Depths of Hell…Michigan for MTN DEW Flamin’ Hot

Cocodrillo Turbo includes features from Conway The Machine, Roc Marciano, Hologram, Meyhem Lauren with production from The Alchemist, Daringer, Roc Marciano, and Action Bronson.

Advertisement

Speaking with The SOURCE, Bronson stated the album is “everything taken to the next level.” He added, “I want 10 Grammys all coming from this album.”

You can hear it all and watch the short film below.