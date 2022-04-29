“Got Me Fuck’d Up,” a new music video by Big Boogie, has been released. The song first appeared on the deluxe edition of his critically praised album, Underrated, which was released by CMG Records in late March.

The Memphis native is accompanied by his gang – all of them are wearing “Big Dude vs The City” shirts in a tribute to Boogie’s nickname “Big Dude” – while confronting the naysayers with raucous bars in the video directed by Camera Gawd.

After releasing a series of music videos from the project, including “Pussy Power (with Moneybagg Yo)” and “Stripper Anthem,” Boogie has now produced a new visual. Boogie’s video with Moneybagg Yo gained a lot of attention in under a month, with over 2.6 million media impressions.

You can see the new video below and read Big Boogie’s exclusive interview with The Source here.