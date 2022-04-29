Diddy is headed to Motown. The legendary Hip-Hop hitmaker is preparing a new album under the iconic Motown Records. According to theJasmineBRAND, Diddy is currently at work preparing the release.

Although he is on Motown, Bad Boy Records is said to still exist. Diddy was noted to have Off The Grid Vol. 1 set to release last September but could have been held off due to the label change.

Motown is currently the home to Quality Control, which has a stacked roster of Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, Lil Yachty, and more.

Advertisement

In addition to the Motown news, Sean “DIDDY” Combs will host the “2022 Billboard Music Awards,” according to MRC and NBC (BBMAs). This year celebrates the 25th anniversary of Diddy’s first Billboard Music Award, which he received in 1997 for his multi-platinum album No Way Out. Diddy will also serve as executive producer, reimagining the experience and bringing together the greatest in entertainment, with some surprises in store.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said DIDDY. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”