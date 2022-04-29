There is no question that drill music, particularly from New York and Chicago, has become the most dangerous and death-laden genre in the music industry. Barely a month ago, NYC Mayor Eric Adams declared war against the violence plaguing the new gangsta rap sub-genre by launching “Operation Drilly”, which led to the arrest of 20 alleged gang members by studying their music videos. Now, the feds have dropped an indictment on a crew called Bamalife out of East New York, Brooklyn, who they believe plotted to kill drill rapper Envy Caine for the past six years.

“As alleged in the superseding indictment, the defendants wreaked havoc in East New York and nearby neighborhoods, with innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire as members of Bamalife carried out senseless violence directed against rival gangs,” said the United States Attorney Breon Peace. “This Office, together with our law enforcement partners, are working tirelessly to protect our communities by dismantling criminal enterprises that are engines of a broad range of crimes, taking the violent gang members off the street, and stopping the cycle of gun-related violence.”

It is believed that the foiled murder attempt on Caine’s life stems from the bloody beef between his crew, Weezgang and Bamalife. Law enforcement used music videos and social media to discover Caine was Bamalife’s target. The beef allegedly started in 2016 from an attempt on Envy Caine’s life, which resulted in his girlfriend getting shot in the meleé.

After the shooting, Bamalife member Andrew “Drewski” Simpson posted a Facebook video threatening to kill Caine’s girlfriend. When Caine’s GF was shot, Bamalife member Ronnie Warren was shot in the foot and claimed Envy Caine was the one who shot him. Three of the men, including Simpson, were named in the feds’ indictment.

As of now Darius “Blizz Meecho” Sutton, Andrew “Drewski” Simpson, Trava “Stoney” Selby, and Corey “Moncler Mellz” Williams have all been charged in the aforementioned indictment. Envy Caine is also awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possessing a 12-gauge shotgun as a felon.