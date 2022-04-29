Guapdad 4000’s new single “Black Iverson” launched in a unique format with COLORSxSTUDIOS, who paired up with NBA 2K for a special partnership that included an exclusive curated COLORS soundtrack update and NBA 2K in-game performance. The single dropped just weeks after touring with Wale. The single is available on all platforms today, the same that the Oakland-bred MC delivers the new official Chris Simmons-directed visual and studio version of the single. Guapdad has switched his name up and will go forward as simply “Guap.”

The track’s fiery trap rhythm and bass-heavy backdrop set the scene for the artist’s casual delivery. It’s taken from his upcoming EP Handsome and produced by K.FISHA.

“‘Black Iverson’ is a song reflecting on my journey from start till now. Many comparisons can be made between me and Iverson himself,” Guap said of the single. “We both have charisma and an undeniable style, but the bottom line is we are black men in America. There was ‘White Iverson’ a few years back and now we have a ‘Black Iverson.’”



The video is directed by Chris Simmons. “The goal for this video was to portray Guap in an organic light,” Simmons provides. “It was inspiring for us to go back to our roots with the style in which we shot it. You’ll see what I mean with the particular angles I selected and the way in which I approached it.”

Advertisement

You can see the video below.