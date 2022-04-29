If you have been paying attention to the media lately, then you are aware of Megan Thee Stallion’s latest interview with Gayle King on CBS regarding the Tory Lanez shooting case. In the interview, the “Plan B” rapper described from her point of view what led to the shooting and what took place after she was shot in both of her feet.

In the interview, the Hot Girl Coach revealed that Tory Lanez would allegedly offer her and her friend, Kelsey one million in hush money following the shots being fired. Later on, Kelsey’s attorney would confirm that she did not take any hush money offered by the Quarantine Radio host.



In an interview with Beyond The Chair, celebrity hairstylist, Jonathan Wright also revealed that Tory Lanez allegedly offered him hush money, and denied rumors that he and Megan Thee Stallion are no longer friends.

Gayle King talks to Megan Thee Stallion about what happened between her & Tory Lanez 👀 thoughts ?? pic.twitter.com/VsKnF98WzP — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) April 24, 2022

“I wanted to go beat Tory ass,” Wright responded to a question regarding how he felt following the news of Megan being shot. “If he run up its done up.”

“Did You know he tried to pay her off?” one of the interviewees asked. “The n*gga DM’d me.” Jonathan responded. Check out the rest of the clip below.