The lineup for the 2022 HOT 97 Summer Jam has been announced. Hip-most hop’s anticipated festival, taking place June 12th at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will feature superstars such as Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Pusha T, City Girls, Burna Boy, Young Thug, and Gunna, among others. The night will be closed by hometown hero Fivio Foreign.

Additional performers for the festival mainstage include Roddy Ricch, DreamDoll, and Shenseaa. The show will also have a special musical tribute to DJ Kay Slay.

In addition, Girll Codee, Nardo Wick, BabyFace Ray, Drewski & Friends with B-Lovee, JNR Choi, Dougie B., 22GZ, Lady London, Saucy Santana, NLE Choppa, Yung Bleu, and Cordae will perform on the Festival Stage.

“HOT 97’s Summer Jam, the biggest hip-hop concert, is a day of music celebrating US… with two stages and an endless list of super-stars, this is a moment you won’t want to miss,” said TT Torrez, on-air personality and VP of Artist and Label Relations. “We understand the assignment and can’t wait to experience, with the fans, an extremely exciting line up of performances from artists who are defining our culture.”

The roster release is timed to coincide with the launch of the new and improved HOT 97 app, which allows listeners to access the world’s hottest hip-hop station and all of its incredible programming from anywhere. Breaking news, exclusive articles, video content, and features from Ebro, Laura Stylez & Rosenberg, Funk Flex, TT Torrez, Megan Ryte, and others keep fans up to date on the culture.