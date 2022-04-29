Lil Baby is keeping his stream of releases going, dropping off his third single this month, “Frozen.” The new single is an exploration of what it takes to be one of the best rappers in the world.

Earlier this month, Lil Baby dropped off “Right On” and “In A Minute,” following up on his promise that he is coming this summer.

With new music currently released and more on the way, Lil Baby will partner with Chris Brown for the One of Them Ones joint tour. In addition, Lil Baby has just been announced as a headliner of Hot 97 Summer Jam.

Speaking with The SOURCE earlier this month, Lil Baby said “I gotta start out early. So the whole summer could be up. It ain’t gonna be late summer.” He’s holding true to that.