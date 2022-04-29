On Wednesday, Fanatics will have its first Global Impact Day, a company-wide day of service in which over 4,000 employees from ten countries will volunteer in their communities.

Building houses with Habitat for Humanity, campus beautification projects at Boys and Girls Clubs, assisting at shelters and food banks, local park clean-ups, organizing donations to low-income parents, writing letters to veterans, and many other volunteer activities were among the Fanatics’ activities.

So excited for our first-ever @Fanatics Global Impact Day! More than 4K of our incredible employees across 10 different countries have donated their time to make a positive impact. I could not be prouder of the people in this company and I'm excited to volunteer NYC today!! pic.twitter.com/q5tMX1tlx9 — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) April 27, 2022

Michael Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics, worked with Citymeals on Wheels, which serves meals to homebound elderly citizens, and Room to Grow, which provides resources and assistance to low-income parents in New York City.

Employees from Fanatics volunteered more than 15K hours at more than 200 locations around the world, including India, France, Honduras, Thailand, Japan, United Kingdom, Paris, Canada, and the U.S., for Global Impact Day.