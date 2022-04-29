Following A$AP Rocky’s publicized arrest upon his arrival from Barbados, a police raid of Rocky’s Hollywood home unveils multiple illegal weapons, further complicating his 2021 shooting case.

A TMZ report confirms that authorities are running ballistic tests on the weapons found in his home to see if one of the guns discovered was used in the shooting. The will also be researching the history of all of the weapons seized in the raid to see if they have been registered or stolen.

Rocky was taken into custody last week upon his arrival to LAX on a private jet from Barbados with Rihanna. Rocky was surprised at the arrest, which allowed investigators to conduct a raid of his home without him or his team having a chance to remove any evidence they may need to make the charges stick.

