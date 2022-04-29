Soundcloud is back with another class full of artists ready to take their creativity to the next level during the latest announcement revealing the 2022 class “First on Soundcloud” artists.

The year-long program presents nine upcoming artists with the invested opportunity to help them reach career milestones. This year’s class includes, KenTheMan, EKKSTACY, Isabella Lovestory, Kelow LaTesha, Nezi Momodu, Pote Baby, riela, ROSEMARIE, and TITUS, showcases a wide range of dynamic talent across all genres.

“This group of 9 artists, each with their own sounds and identities, represent the next wave of stars in music on the cusp of breakout success — from breakout rapper KenTheMan to alt-rock inspired TITUS,” says Erika Montes, VP of Artist and Label Partnerships at SoundCloud. “Like so many of today’s most influential artists first discovered on SoundCloud, these emerging artists are growing their communities and connections with day-one fans on the platform. The First on SoundCloud program is about that unique journey, and we and we can’t wait to create new opportunities with them to amplify their careers and share memorable experiences with their fans on SoundCloud and beyond.”

Advertisement

Soundcloud launched its artist discovery program back in 2018 and has helped launch careers for Kehlani, Lil Tecca, Baby Rose, and more.

Check out the entire class of “First on Soundcloud” artists here.