The Weeknd, a global music phenomenon, has signed a broad, long-term relationship with Universal Music Group (UMG). The deal cements The Weeknd’s partnership with UMG’s Republic Records, his label home and partner since 2012, and will continue to be his label partner for future music releases.

Following the expiration of his existing commitment, Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) will handle all of his future compositions and songwriting portfolio in a new long-term arrangement.

The Weeknd & XO will continue to work closely with Bravado, UMG’s top brand management and merchandise organization, to build and develop global merchandising, branding, eCommerce, and retail licensing options for future projects and releases. In addition, the new deal covers future audiovisual initiatives with Republic Records and UMG.

Advertisement

Of the announcement, Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Group, said, “Over the past decade, we have been honored to work so closely with Abel who has quickly become one of music’s most creative and important artists—a once-in-a-generation talent. With Sal and the XO team as our incredible partners, we’ve developed a deep trust and respect that has enabled us to successfully execute Abel’s brilliant vision. I am delighted that we are now able to expand this special relationship, welcome this world-class songwriter to UMPG, and evolve this creative partnership to new and exciting levels.”

Wassim ‘SAL’ Slaiby – Founder, CEO SALXCO | XO Records, added, “Over a decade together says it all. Our relationship is built on trust, success, and family values. I am proud and excited to be beside Sir Lucian, Monte, Avery, Jody and the rest of the Universal family building our next decade together.”

The Weeknd’s most recent album, Dawn FM, released in January 2022 through XO/Republic Records, has continued his predecessor’s popularity, breaking the Billboard Global 200 chart record with 24 tracks charting in its first week, the most by any solo male artist. Following its surprise release, the album gained considerable acclaim and has already topped charts worldwide.

This summer, The Weeknd will embark on the After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour, which will kick off in Abel’s hometown of Toronto on Friday, July 8, at the Rogers Centre before hitting America for stops at Soldier Field in Chicago, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and more. The tour will wrap at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. This is the first leg of The Weeknd’s massive world tour, with additional dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa & the Middle East on the way. During The Weeknd’s run across North America, he will be joined by Doja Cat.