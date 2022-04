What rapper is getting acoustic raps off? Key Glock. The Paper Route Empire rapper hit the streets of Chinatown to give a live acoustic performance of “Ambition For Cash.”

Glock expertly spits TikTok’s favorite flex anthem on New York’s famed Doyer Street, backed by 7 flutists dressed in yellow. Key Glock is now on his Yellow Tape Tour, which will take him to the West Coast next week. The acoustic performance can be seen below.