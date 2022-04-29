With a performance of “Trust No Bitch” premiering today on Vevo, the world’s top music video network, Latto is announced as the latest artist in their Ctrl series. Latto previously collaborated with Vevo on a Ctrl at Home performance of “Youngest N Richest,” which was released earlier this year. The Ctrl series on Vevo spotlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians – both emerging and established – making an impression in today’s music industry. These musicians are deserving of recognition, and Vevo’s Ctrl puts a bright light on them. Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg, and others performed before Latto.

You can see the performance below.