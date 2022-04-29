There is a shift at the White House. The Director of Digital Engagement in the Office of Digital Strategy, Cameron Trimble, will be moving on.

Trimble led inclusive digital engagement efforts, including notable cultural figures such as DJ D-Nice, Tyra Banks, and Mark Ruffalo. Those digital campaigns helped The White House amplify messages and promoted engagement-focused Covid vaccinations. Trimble’s work also was instrumental in the nomination of Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson and in sourcing virtual channels to reach millions of people.

Trimble was the Deputy Digital Director for the first-ever virtual presidential inauguration before joining the Biden administration. In his administration role, Trimble and other team members were in charge of bringing together the first-ever digital partnerships to stream the inauguration ceremonies across more than 50 different digital outlets. The result was the largest virtual audience ever for a presidential inauguration.

Trimble joined the Biden-Harris campaign in the summer of 2020, during the general election, before working on the presidential inauguration. He oversaw one of the largest voter registration drives in political history. Trimble also supervised the African American paid media operation, which spent almost $60 million to reach Black voters.

Trimble has also worked as a senior adviser to Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX), the House Science and Technology Committee chairwoman on Capitol Hill.