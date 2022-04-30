Chris Rock‘s mom sat with South Carolina station WIS. Rock’s mom, Rose Rock, is a motivational speaker and was on hand to speak with students in Columbia. Before she did, she sat with Billie Jean Shaw for an exclusive one-on-one and talked about the viral slap moment.

“You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened,” Rose Rock said.

Like many watchers, Rose Rock thought the moment was staged until Chris Rock started shouting profanities across the room once he returned to his seat. “When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me. When you hurt my child, you hurt me.”

Rose Rock would then add that the moment completely overshadowed Questlove’s win and the joy Chris Rock was getting by handing the illustrious drummer and filmmaker the award.

“No one even heard his speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, ‘what just happened?’” she said.

While Rose Rock doesn’t believe Will Smith’s Oscar should be taken away, she thinks it should have been a more severe punishment. You can hear it all from Rose below.