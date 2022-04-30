AJ Brown shocked the NFL and NFL Draft by getting traded from the Tennessee Titians to the Philadelphia Eagles. After the Eagles moved up in the draft to select Defensive Tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th pick, the Eagles shocked the NFL by landing the All-Pro Brown via a trade with the Titans.

Not only that, but the Eagles have already signed the Pro Bowl wideout to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed, per NFL Media, as they secured a new top target for the long term.

Source: New #Eagles WR AJ Brown gets a 4 Yr ext for $100M

57M Guaranteed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

In exchange for Brown, the Titans received the No. 18 overall pick, which they used on potential Brown successor Treylon Burks from Arkansas, and the Eagles’ No. 101 pick, a third-rounder.

The Titians were the number 1 seed in the AFC last season with the help of Brown. Ultimately, the Titians didn’t want to give Brown a huge payday, so they traded him and, for all-purpose, drafted his replacement in a draft loaded with wide receivers.

The Eagles now have a go-to receiver that quarterback Jalen Hurst can rely on. Both Hurts and Brown are close friends who work out together regularly, so the Eagles stuck gold here, especially if they plan on building around Hurts long term. Brown is that big receiver the Eagles’ offense needed, and alongside DeVonta Smith, it will pose a big problem for defenses this season.