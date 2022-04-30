Lil Poppa, a CMG signee and hip-hop artist, debuted a new music video for his song “No Debate.”

“No Debate” is included on the Jacksonville native’s recently released mixtape, Under Investigation III, which features Yo Gotti, Lil Duval, and JDot Breezy and can be streamed here. Poppa’s Under Investigation series is in its third installment, and the mixtape demonstrates his penchant for emotional narrative and immaculate composition.

Poppa recently had a special fan appreciation event at Atlanta’s Masquerade (Purgatory) earlier this week, during which he performed songs off the forthcoming album. On June 3, he’ll perform alongside Nardo Wick at the “Wicked-Wildchild Summer Bash,” and he’ll also play a set at Rolling Loud in Miami.

Poppa joins the likes of Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Blocboy JB, and others on CMG’s star-studded roster. YOu can see the video below.