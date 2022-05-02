Future Teams Up With Kanye West For Merchandise Collaboration To Support ‘I Never Liked You’ LP

Future, multi-platinum artist, philanthropist, executive, fashion connoisseur, who is fresh off being the credited Executive Producer on Ye’s (f.k.a. Kanye West) DONDA 2 that dropped in , has come together again with Ye to release a collaborative merchandise collection celebrating his new album I NEVER LIKED YOU, available now until Thursday 5/5 at midnight exclusively on ineverlikedyou.shop

Shop Here: ineverlikedyou.shop

The collaboration, which is designed by Ye’s legendary creative collective DONDA, features imagery of Future and type treatments inspired by the album title as well as the single “Keep It Burnin”. The range features a long sleeve tee, hoodies, hats, socks, a face mask similar to what Ye is seen wearing in the video, and a take on the instantly iconic eye mask look from the I NEVER LIKED YOU cover.

Prices range from: $22-$142.

The collection further cements the creative pairing, directly supporting the collaboration on the song and video for “KEEP IT BURNIN” featured on Future’s new album I NEVER LIKED YOU.

The video, directed by Rick Nyce, is the first video released from the album, and showcases Future and Ye trading bars in the YEEZY offices on the high energy song from their recent sessions together.

The album is on track for a #1 Billboard debut and is tracking to post the largest 1st week debut of 2022.

Watch “Keep It Burnin”

Stream the newly shared expanded edition of I NEVER LIKED YOU in full here: https://future.lnk.to/I_NEVER_LIKED_YOU